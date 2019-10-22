Local Legislator Introducing Bill to Protect Patients with Pre-Existing Conditions

A local legislator is looking for ways Ohio can protect provisions of the Affordable Care Act. A federal court is expected to rule soon on a Texas case that could strike down the ACA. State representative Randi Clites from Ravenna said that could jeopardize health care for people with pre-existing conditions. A bill she is proposing would protect families going through situations like her own.

“I’m a patient advocate. I’ve been a patient advocate for over 15 years because I have a son who has a pre-existing condition – actually two. He’s a cancer survivor and he has a bleeding disorder. And so the things that we saw firsthand in the Affordable Care Act that helped families like ours really are going to be protected within this bill.”

Clites said the bill protects four areas. The bill bans exclusions of pre-existing conditions from new plans and limits premium charges. It also bans annual caps and covers preventive health services. Clites is cosponsoring the bill with representative Jeff Crossman from Parma.