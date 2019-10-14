With $2.2 Million Grant, CWRU Will Study Traumatic Brain Injury

Researchers at Case Western Reserve University are looking into how kids can get back to school faster after a traumatic brain injury like a concussion.

Psychology professor Angela Ciccia said they will work with schools to identify students and observe their academic performance and behavior after injury.

They’re modeling their approach after a Pennsylvania program called BrainSTEPS.

“If we can identify the things that are most critical and seem to be most beneficial to then try to work within the state to see if a similar type of program could be implemented in Ohio as well and for that matter many states that might be looking for ways to better support kids after they’ve had a brain injury.”

The kids are seen once every three months for the first year, followed by two yearly checkups.

The work is being funded by a $2.2 million dollar grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.