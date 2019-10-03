© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
Fina_Exploradio-01.png
Exploradio Origins
Exploradio Origins sparks ideas and conversation with its unique and engaging 90 second nutshell approach. Each episode highlights the work of one of the more than 200 fellows at the Institute for the Science of Origins at Case Western Reserve University.

Exploradio Origins: New Discoveries in Treating Sleep Apnea

WKSU | By Kellen McGee
Published October 3, 2019 at 4:06 PM EDT
A tangle of wires await the next subject in the Cleveland Clinic sleep lab. Around 22 million Americans suffer from sleep apnea, and nearly 80 percent of those cases are undiagnosed.
JEFF ST CLAIR
/
WKSU
When we think about it, we usually remember to breathe when we’re awake. But who’s at the controls when we’re sleeping?

“We’re still continuing to understand the coupling between the neural control in the brain stem and the controlled system, which is the nasal pharynx and oral pharynx and the position of the tongue," said  Kingman Strohl, professor of medicine, physiology and biophysics at Case Western Reserve University.

He’s interested in how the brain’s breathing control system can go awry, leading to blockages or pauses in our breathing, called apneas, that can wake us up. They keep us from getting good sleep.

“All apneas during sleep all have a reduction in the neural activation of the system,” Strohl said.

Studying how our brain controls our breathing got Strohl and his colleagues thinking about treating apneas electrically, sort of like how we use pacemakers to treat the heart.

“We actually inserted fine wires into the hypoglossal nerve in humans, and found that we could prevent an apnea,” Strohl said. “But we could not break an apnea.”

“So we and others have been trying to activate the, what I kind of think of, as the airway opening circuit in the brain stem and do it during sleep when your major function is breathing.”

