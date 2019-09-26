© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
Fina_Exploradio-01.png
Exploradio Origins
Exploradio Origins sparks ideas and conversation with its unique and engaging 90 second nutshell approach. Each episode highlights the work of one of the more than 200 fellows at the Institute for the Science of Origins at Case Western Reserve University.

Exploradio Origins: The Importance of Understanding How Cells Take Out the Trash

WKSU | By Kellen McGee
Published September 26, 2019 at 3:55 PM EDT
A photo of autophagosomes
THE JCB
/
CREATIVE COMMONS
A Case researcher is trying to interrupt the process of how cells take out trash, known as autophagy.

To live and function, we know cells have to eat and reproduce. But, they also have to take out the trash. What seems like a simple chore to us is actually a matter of life or death for the cell, and drug designers are finding this useful in the fight against disease.

“If you have, let's say, something toxic to the cell, the cell tries to eliminate that toxin by encapsulating it and getting rid of it,” said Dr. Jürgen Bosch.

Cells form fatty acid bubbles around their garbage using a protein called ATG8. ATG8 has to connect, lock-and-key, with another protein, ATG3, in order to break down the trash in a process called “autophagy.” Bosch, a research scientist at Case Western Reserve University, designs drugs to try and mess up autophagy in disease cells.

“The drug has to be made in such a way that it fits into that interface between the two proteins,” Bosch said. “Ten years ago, people in the industry thought it's impossible.”

Bosch is designing drug molecules to stop ATG8 from fitting together with ATG3, stopping the autophagy, and killing the cell. Excitingly, for the Bosch lab, many diseases are vulnerable to this kind of drug, from malaria, to cancer, to fungal infections. All because cells need to take out the trash.

Tags

Health & ScienceresearchCase Western Reserve Universitycellular researchExploradio Origins
Kellen McGee
Kellen McGee is currently pursuing a PhD in nuclear and accelerator physics at the National Superconducting Cyclotron Laboratory at Michigan State University. She graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2014.  She’s held a number of research positions, ultimately becoming a research assistant in a biophysics and structural biology lab at Case Western Reserve University. There, the Institute for the Science of Origins instantly became her intellectual home. Central to the ISO’s mission is science communication.
See stories by Kellen McGee
Related Content