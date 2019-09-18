Ohio Ranked 32nd In Nation For Women And Children's Health

A national report ranks Ohio in the bottom half in the country for the health of women, infants and children.

The United Health Foundation released its annual report of healthiest states on Tuesday. Ohio is ranked at 32, the same position as last year.

The foundation’s report found an increase in teen suicide and child mortality rates across the nation.

In Ohio, teen suicides have gone up by almost 46% percent since 2016, when the report first came out. Over just three years, the state’s teen suicide rate increased to 10.8 deaths per 100,000 adolescents.

Over the same period, Ohio’s child mortality rates went up 16%, to 27.9 deaths per 100,000 children.

Among the foundation's major concerns about Ohio are the high neonatal mortality rate, low immunization coverage among children, and the high rate of drug deaths among women. Since 2016, drug deaths among women have almost doubled to 37.2 deaths per 100,000.

The report does contain some bright spots, though. Tobacco use among young people have gone down by 28%, while infant child care costs remain low.

The United Health Foundation listed Rhode Island as the healthiest state for women, infants and children, while Missisippi is ranked last.

