Health & Science

Child Anti-Vaping Effort Gets Multi-Million Dollar Push from Ohio

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 11, 2019 at 7:57 PM EDT
a photo of vaping products
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Various vaping products which are being blamed for lung issues among young users.

The state is spending four million dollars in an effort to keep kids from vaping.

This comes on the heels of news that there are now ten confirmed cases of severe pulmonary illnesses connected to vaping in Ohio and another fourteen are being investigated.

Nationally, there have been four-hundred and fifty cases and at least five deaths associated with the problem.

Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton says the state is providing schools, parents and students with information about the dangers of vaping, and free vaping cessation treatments. Action says people between 16 and 26 are the ones hospitalized with vaping-related lung problems.

“In one year, vaping went up 78%, 78% in high schoolers and 48% in middle schoolers.”

But Ohio Vapor Trade Association President James Jarvis says reputable dealers are adamant about not selling to young people. 

“We really think it’s coming from the internet. It’s pretty unrestricted on the internet. All you need is a debit card and an address.” 

Jarvis says most are vaping to stop smoking cigarettes, but anti-vaping advocates still say it’s not completely safe.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
