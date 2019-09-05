© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
Fina_Exploradio-01.png
Exploradio Origins
Exploradio Origins sparks ideas and conversation with its unique and engaging 90 second nutshell approach. Each episode highlights the work of one of the more than 200 fellows at the Institute for the Science of Origins at Case Western Reserve University.

Exploradio Origins: What Causes Spontaneous Activity in the Brain

Published September 5, 2019
It seems our brains are never truly quiet. We dream when we are asleep, and in sensory deprivation experiments, participants start hallucinating within 15 minutes. Where does this spontaneous activity in our brains come from?

"My contention is, based on experiments and computational models, that spontaneous activity is triggered by what is called 'noise,'" said Roberto Galan. 

Galan is an adjunct associate professor in electrical engineering at Case Western Reserve University. He studies how our brains - unlike electronic devices - work with internal noise, and how that noise may lead to the brain’s spontaneous activity.

"The sources of that noise go back to the molecular level," Galan said. "What I think my community has missed is the link between what it is and what it is good for. So with one of my previous students I developed, I improved algorithms and computational models to understand the origin of that noise."

Galan realized that the brain’s hard-wired circuitry –the way our neurons are connected to one another and shaped by our memories and experiences- could organize that molecular noise into coherent signals, which ultimately could be the trigger of our dreams or hallucinations.

