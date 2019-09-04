Survey Says Ohioans are Worried About Health Care Costs

A group that supports single-payer health care is highlighting a study that shows Ohioans are worried about paying medical costs, and are taking dangerous steps because of it.



The Universal Health Care Action Network of Ohio released the results of a study by the health research firm Altarum. Lynn Quincy from Altarum says in the last year, half of a thousand Ohioans surveyed either went uninsured, struggled to pay for medical care or avoided it. And a big number didn’t fill prescriptions, or cut their drugs in half, or adjusted or skipped dosages.

“About one quarter of adults in Ohio – that’s everyone, whether they consumed medical care last year or not – did one of those things. That’s a shockingly high number and a dangerous number,” Quincy said.

Quincy says the survey showed bipartisan support for preventing drug price gouging, requiring advance notice for drug price hikes and prohibiting higher drug costs here than outside the US.