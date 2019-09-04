© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Survey Says Ohioans are Worried About Health Care Costs

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published September 4, 2019 at 5:33 PM EDT
Capital University student Kathryn Poe spoke about about her concerns about the costs of medical care at a press conference with UHCAN.
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Capital University student Kathryn Poe, who became a diabetic after a bone marrow transplant to deal with a life threatening illness, talked about her concerns about the costs of medical care at a press conference with UHCAN.

A group that supports single-payer health care is highlighting a study that shows Ohioans are worried about paying medical costs, and are taking dangerous steps because of it.

The Universal Health Care Action Network of Ohio released the results of a study by the health research firm Altarum. Lynn Quincy from Altarum says in the last year, half of a thousand Ohioans surveyed either went uninsured, struggled to pay for medical care or avoided it.  And a big number didn’t fill prescriptions, or cut their drugs in half, or adjusted or skipped dosages.

“About one quarter of adults in Ohio – that’s everyone, whether they consumed medical care last year or not – did one of those things. That’s a shockingly high number and a dangerous number,” Quincy said.

Quincy says the survey showed bipartisan support for preventing drug price gouging, requiring advance notice for drug price hikes and prohibiting higher drug costs here than outside the US.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
