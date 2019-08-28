© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
WKSU Trending Stories

A Cranium Discovered by Cleveland Researchers Puts a Face on an Ancient Human Ancestor

WKSU | By Jeff St. Clair
Published August 28, 2019 at 1:01 PM EDT
1 of 2
A face from the past appears following facial reconstruction of a 3.8 million year old skull found in Ethiopia.
MATT CROW
2 of 2
The 3.8 million year old skull found by CMNH researchers has been assigned to the lineage of Australopithecus anamensis, the likely ancestor to Lucy's species Au. afarensis.
JENNIFER TAYLOR

A team led by Cleveland researchers has discovered a fossil cranium that puts a face on an early human ancestor which had only been known by bone fragments.

The finding also shows that this human ancestor lived at the same time as the species made famous by the Lucy fossils.

The skull, about the size of a large grapefruit, is 3.8 million years old. That puts it within the window of time when Lucy’s species (Australopithecus afarensis) roamed east Africa.

Haile-Selassie holding a skull
Credit CMNH
/
CMNH
CMNH's Yohannes Haile-Selassie holds the 3.8 million-year-old skull shortly after it was discovered during the 2016 season of his ongoing Woranso-Mille Paleontological Project in Ethiopia.

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History’s Yohannes Haile-Selassie led the team that made the discovery in the Afar region of Ethiopia.

He says it provides a much more complete picture of this ancient hominin known as Australopithecus anamensis.

“All we had were some teeth, the upper jaw and lower jaw fragments, without the midface, without the cranium," says Haile-Selassie, "now we have the whole thing.”  

Haile-Selassie says Australopithecus anamensis is a likely forebear to Lucy’s species, but it had not been previously known that the two species overlapped by 100,000 years.  The oldest evidence of Lucy's species dates back to 3.9 million years ago. 

This discovery changes the way scientists had postulated the evolutionary transition from anamensis to afarensis. He says we now know they split from each other and coexisted for a time.

“A small population of Australopithecus anamensis could isolate itself from the main population and undergo a lot of changes through time," says Haile-Salassie, "which eventually accumulated to make it different from the parent population."

face and skull of ancient hominin
Credit JENNIFER TAYLOR / CMNH
/
CMNH
A facial reconstruction by John Gurche puts a face on the 3.8 million-year-old skull of Australopithecus anamensis, a species previously known only through bone fragments.

"That’s one way of speciation not only in hominins but also in a lot of other animal groups,” he says.

Haile-Selassie says by around 3.3 million years ago, this region of Africa was home to 3 or 4 early hominins

They include Lucy's species, Au. afarensis, along with the closely related species Australopithecus deyiremedaAustralopithecus bahrelghazali, and Kenyanthropus platyops, along with remnant populations of ancient tree-dwelling hominins related to Ardipithicus.

This menagerie of early human ancestors creates a confusing picture of the dawn of humankind, according to Haile-Selassie.

"So the big challenge that we have now is that we need to figure out which one of these Australopithecus species actually gave rise to the genus Homo," he says.

The earliest evidence we have of the genus Homo is from a 2.8 million-year-old jaw bone, according to Haile-Selassie.

Analysis of mineral evidence by Case Western Reserve University's Beverly Saylor shows the individual lived near a lake in otherwise semi-arid scrubland.  Her team also determined that 3.8 million-years-ago is the precise age of the fossil cranium.

The findings are published in this week’s online edition of the journal Nature.

Tags

Health & ScienceLucyYohannes Haile-Selassiecleveland museum of natural historyEthiopiafossils
Jeff St. Clair
A career in radio was a surprising turn for me seeing that my first love was science. I studied chemistry at the University of Akron and for 13 years lived the quiet life of an analytical chemist in the Akron area,listening to WKSU all the while in the lab.
See stories by Jeff St. Clair
Related Content