Akron-Canton Airport Installs First Narcan Kits

Akron-Canton Airport is the first airport in the country to install kits containing Narcan, a device that delivers the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone. The airport is teaming up with City of Green officials to install seven Naloxbox units inside the facility. The city’s drug task force will pay for three of the $250 kits. The president and CEO of Akron-Canton Airport, Ren Camacho, said they want to be ready for emergencies.

“We are aware of the epidemic and feel responsible as a public facility to be equipped to handle such an incident. If we save just one life, it’s well worth the investment.”

Camacho said the staff has been trained to respond to overdoses and how to use the narcan kits. The Naloxbox units also come equipped with instructions for use by the general public.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the difference between Narcan, a brand, and naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal drug.