Health & Science

Ohio Planned Parenthood Cuts Services Funded by Title X

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 19, 2019 at 5:56 PM EDT
A photo of a planned parenthood clinic
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
A Planned Parenthood location west of Columbus, Ohio

Planned Parenthood says it will no longer provide birth control, HIV and STD testing and other health services with federal money known as Title X funds.

The group says it cannot comply with what it calls a gag rule that just went into effect that prohibits its doctors from talking about abortion with their patients.

What does that mean for Ohio?

Lillian Williams with Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio says more than 60,000 low income Ohioans get health screenings and birth control with the help of Title X funds.

"The subsidy allows us to provide services for patients at no cost, up to 100% of poverty," Williams said. "Without that funding, those 'fully subsidized' services won’t be available."

Williams says Planned Parenthood is the only Title X provider in nine Ohio counties. She says the organization will continue to serve patients on Medicaid and with private insurance. Williams says this change will also prevent mobile clinics in Cuyahoga County from going to low income communities.  

Health & SciencePlanned Parenthood of Greater OhioTitle X
Jo Ingles
