Geauga County To Distribute Free Narcan Kits To The Public

The Geauga County Board of Health will start distributing naloxone to the community starting this fall.

County health officials will distribute 250 kits of the opioid overdose reversal medication known as Narcan thanks to a $75,000 state grant.

Anyone can obtain a life-saving kit for free, said Geauga’s Director of Nursing, Christine Wyers.

“Being in Geauga County, we have many areas that are very rural,” said Wyers. “So, having the kits in the hands of somebody that's close by whether it's a family member whether it's a friend, those minutes can help save that person's life.”

The county is also working with community groups to identify the best candidates to recieve a kit, which consists of two nasal doses of naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal medicine, plus gloves and a face mask. Those who get a kit will also receive training, Wyers says.

“Everybody has the opportunity to intervene in a situation as they see it happen,” said Wyers. "Having a little bit of training to know how to respond really can make the difference because medical providers can't be everywhere. We don't have enough to be at all places at all times… In many of these situations, time is of the essence.”

Geauga County 's overdose rate between 2012 and 2017 was 21 per 100,000 people, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Copyright 2020 90.3 WCPN ideastream. To see more, visit 90.3 WCPN ideastream.