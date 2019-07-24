© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

NEOMED Names New President

WKSU | By Jeff St. Clair
Published July 24, 2019 at 4:33 PM EDT
photo of the incoming and outgoing presidents of NEOMED
JEFF ST.CLAIR
/
WKSU
NEOMED's incoming President Dr. John Langell (left) with outgoing president Dr. Jay Gershen (right)

The Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) has introduced its next president.

NEOMED announced Wednesday that Dr. John Langell will replace outgoing president Dr. Jay Gershen, who retires in September.

Langell is currently vice dean of the University of Utah School of Medicine and a former Air Force medical commander.

He also has an interest in medical innovation, with more than a dozen patents.

Langell said we need to change the way healthcare is delivered, and NEOMED, since it’s not part of a big hospital system, is a good place to explore new methods.

“So we have an opportunity here to try to do things differently because we’re not tied, our hands are not tied to the current models and we can start to explore new ways of delivering healthcare that we’ve been challenged with.”

Langell said those challenges include access and cost.

He acknowledged there are problems with the current model, but he’s not in favor of a single payer health system.

Langell believes empowering the consumer to make informed choices can improve outcomes and bring down costs.

Tags

Health & ScienceneomedJay GershenNortheast Ohio Medical University
Jeff St. Clair
A career in radio was a surprising turn for me seeing that my first love was science. I studied chemistry at the University of Akron and for 13 years lived the quiet life of an analytical chemist in the Akron area,listening to WKSU all the while in the lab.
See stories by Jeff St. Clair
Related Content