Health & Science

Addiction Treatment Provider Receives Transformative Grant

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published July 15, 2019 at 3:58 PM EDT
a photo of CommQuest's family living center in Massillon, Ohio
GOOGLE EARTH
The Family Living Center, a homeless shelter in Massillon, will get a new roof thanks to the grant CommQuest has received from The Timken Foundation.

A Stark County nonprofit that offers addiction and mental health treatment has received its largest ever contribution. The Timken Foundation awarded a $1.6 million grant to CommQuest Services.

CommQuest President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Hochadel said the grant will be used for facility repair, so they can put operational dollars towards helping people.

“When somebody has the courage to pick up the phone and say you know what I’m struggling with drugs or alcohol  or I have some significant mental health stuff that needs done. We want to make sure that we can offer that access to care when they call us and this allows us to continue that great client care access that we focus on.”

CommQuest is one of the largest behavioral health organizations in Ohio. Each year it serves more than 20,000 people. 

It has facilities in Canton, Massillon, Alliance, Carrollton and Minerva. 

Sarah Taylor
Sarah Taylor
