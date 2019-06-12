State Board Tables Decision On Expanding Medical Marijuana Program

The State Medical Board of Ohio has delayed adding autism spectrum disorder and anxiety to the list of qualifying conditions for the medical marijuana program.

The board met June 12 in Columbus to consider adding several new medical conditions to the program.

The 12-member board rejected petitions to include depression, insomnia and opioid use disorder in Ohio’s medical cannabis program, said board spokesman Tessie Pollack. However, the board tabled the vote on anxiety and autism spectrum disorder, Pollack said.

“The board said that they would like some additional time to consider the materials," she said. "We also have two new board members so that would allow more time for them to review, not only the petitions, but also the expert reports."

There are already over 20 conditions approved for marijuana treatment in Ohio. They include, AIDS, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, chronic pain, PTSD, cancer and many others.

Doctors can petition the board to add new conditions. Anxiety and autism were just two of 110 petitions submitted this year for the board’s for consideration.

The four-member committee that met earlier this year to hear testimony from medical experts on expanding the medical marijuana program could convene again before next board meeting is in July, she said.

"Once the medical board votes to add a condition to the medical marijuana control program it is effective immediately," Pollack said.

