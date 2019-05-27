Summa Moves NICU and Prepares to Open Its New $220 Million Tower Tomorrow

Summa Health System’s $220 million tower will be open for new patients beginning Tuesday. Current patients have been moved in over the last several days.

Summa City and Akron Children's staff moved 18 babies – and their mothers – on Thursday from the hospital’s old Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to the new NICU, which has mostly private rooms. The old setup had two, large rooms with multiple babies.

Summa spokesman Jim Gosky says the new facility – which also includes 17 private maternity rooms – is important to the health system’s mission.

“With healthcare, you want to capture the patients young. And if we can get these moms to come in and love Summa – like we know they will – then they’re with us for life.”

The new tower will also house a center for breast cancer treatment and robotic surgery rooms. Summa will spend the next two years on an $80 million renovation of its existing campus.