Anxiety and Autism May be Added to Medical Marijuana Eligible Conditions

Right now, there are 21 medical conditions for which Ohioans could get medical marijuana.

A state medical board committee has recommended autism and anxiety be added to the list of 21, which includes AIDS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy or another seizure disorder, fibromyalgia, glaucoma, hepatitis C, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable, Parkinson’s disease, positive status for HIV, post-traumatic stress disorder, sickle cell anemia, spinal cord disease or injury, Tourette’s syndrome, traumatic brain injury, and ulcerative colitis

That same committee rejected three other conditions: depression, insomnia and opioid addiction. Some other states allow medical marijuana use for autism and anxiety. The full board is expected to vote on the committee’s recommendations next month. If approved, there would be 23 conditions for which Ohioans could get recommendations from approved doctors for medical marijuana.