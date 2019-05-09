© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
Anxiety and Autism May be Added to Medical Marijuana Eligible Conditions

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 9, 2019 at 11:06 PM EDT
a photo of medical marijuana products
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Medical Marijuana products

Right now, there are 21 medical conditions for which Ohioans could get medical marijuana.

A state medical board committee has recommended autism and anxiety be added to the list of 21, which includes AIDS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy or another seizure disorder, fibromyalgia, glaucoma, hepatitis C, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable, Parkinson’s disease, positive status for HIV, post-traumatic stress disorder, sickle cell anemia, spinal cord disease or injury, Tourette’s syndrome, traumatic brain injury, and ulcerative colitis

That same committee rejected three other conditions: depression, insomnia and opioid addiction. Some other states allow medical marijuana use for autism and anxiety. The full board is expected to vote on the committee’s recommendations next month. If approved, there would be 23 conditions for which Ohioans could get recommendations from approved doctors for medical marijuana.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
