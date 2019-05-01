© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Akron Zoo's 'Emma' the Humboldt Penguin Remembered

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published May 1, 2019 at 12:46 PM EDT
a photo of Emma the Humboldt penguin
AKRON ZOO
Emmanuelle, better known as Emma, lived ten years longer than most penguins.

Humboldt penguins have a median life expectancy of 16.5 years. Emmanuelle, known as Emma, at the Akron Zoo lived to be 36. The Zoo had retired Emma in 2013. She was suffering from age-related problems. When she stopped responding to treatment last week, they humanely euthanized her.  

The Zoo says Emma was the oldest, zoo-born female Humboldt penguin in any facility accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. She hatched April 23, 1983 at the Milwaukee County Zoo and came to Akron in October 2004. 

The zoo credit's her longevity to "exceptional care" she received over the years. The Akron Zoo is part of the Humboldt Penguin Species Survival Plan and supports the Humboldt Penguin Conservation Program that's working to safeguard the animals from extinction in their native Peru and Chile.  

The Akron Zoo is currently home to 13 penguins. 

Tags

Health & ScienceThe Akron Zoo
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor
Related Content