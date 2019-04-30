© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

DeWine Joins Teens in Rally Against Drug Use in Columbus

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published April 30, 2019 at 7:21 PM EDT
a photo of teens rallying in Columbus
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. Mike DeWine made some quick remarks and took selfies with the teens.

Thousands of teenagers from around the state gathered in Columbus for a rally against drug use where they were greeted by a special guest.

The We are the Majority Rally has been assembling teenagers for a high-energy event for eight years now.

Gov. Mike DeWine joined them at the start, saying substance abuse education and prevention plays a key role in fighting the state’s opioid epidemic. He said this rally emphasizes an important point.

“They’re carrying a message that look we’re in the majority," DeWine said. "A majority of kids do not do drugs, I think that’s a pretty powerful message.”

DeWine made some quick remarks and took dozens of selfies. This was the first time a governor had attended the rally, which ends with the teens marching to the Ohio Statehouse.

