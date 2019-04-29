© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Legislator Proposes Bill Requiring Parents be Informed about Vaccine Exemptions

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published April 29, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT
Ohio allows students to be exempt based on a parent or guardian's "reason of conscience."

As the nation battles a measles outbreak, there’s a new bill in the Ohio legislature that would require that parents be told there are exemptions in the law that requires kids to be vaccinated to attend school. 

Freshman Rep. Don Manning (R-New Middletown) stresses he’s not anti-vaccine, and that this isn’t an anti-vaxer bill. But he’s concerned that some school officials may be trying to hide from parents exemptions in the law such as medical issues or religious convictions – so if they require vaccines, they have to explain there are exceptions.

And Manning said he’s heard the criticism that people will opt out of vaccinations in droves if they’re told that there are ways to avoid getting vaccinations but still attend school.

“And I don’t believe that’s true at all. I believe that people will always make the right decision if they’re given all of the factual information,” Manning said. 

Ohio allows students to be exempt based on a parent or guardian’s “reason of conscience” – which 15 other states also allow.

