Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Health & Science

First Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Summit County is Awaiting Inspection

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published April 1, 2019 at 10:03 AM EDT
photo of Adam Brezak
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Adam Brezak, manager of the Cuyahoga Falls Herbology location, has worked with the company's branches in Illinois. The company is also opening a dispensary near Columbus.

The first medical marijuana dispensary in Summit County is ready to open, in a storefront near Chapel Hill Mall. Herbology -- which has more than a dozen dispensaries in Illinois, Pennsylvania and Maryland -- is awaiting state approval for its location in Cuyahoga Falls to begin supplying the drug to patients.

Julie Haas from Stow was at the Herbology open house on Saturday to get more information. She suffers from pain related to back surgeries. She says the process for opening dispensaries in Ohio has been too drawn-out.

“I think the government in Ohio [is] deliberately making it harder and harder for these places to open. I hope Ohio gets it a little bit more together.”

As of last Thursday, 13 of Ohio's 56 licensed marijuana dispensaries have received their certificates of operation. An Herbology spokeswoman says it could be several weeks before they are fully open for business and can have product on-site.

Health & Sciencemedical marijuanaMedical Marijuana Control Program
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
