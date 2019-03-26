Cannabis Company Opens in Cuyahoga County Following Central Ohio Debut

The company that opened the first medical marijuana dispensary in central Ohio earlier this week, opens a Cuyahoga County dispensary today. The opening of Terrasana Cannabis Company's dispensary in Garfield Heights will be followed by another opening next week of a location in Fremont. There are currently 12 dispensaries with certificates of operation in Ohio. As of March 24th, they’ve sold 328 pounds of marijuana for a total of roughly $2.4 million in sales.

Terrasana opened a location in Columbus on Tuesday.

The chilly weather didn’t keep Columbus resident Michael Doctor from standing in line at the opening of the Columbus Terrasana dispensary. He said he is glad he doesn’t have to drive to a dispensary in Eastern Ohio anymore to get medical marijuana that he said helps relieve his chronic back pain.

“It helps tremendously. It’s either this or opiates, and I refuse to become part of that organization.”

Tom Terflinger said he has successfully used marijuana in Colorado and California to treat his lower back pain. He doesn’t want to use pain pills so up to now, he’s been using a couple of drinks before bedtime to take the edge off his discomfort. “Cannabis is like the new wine, you know.”

Besides Garfield Heights and Fremont, Terrasana also plans to open a dispensary in Springfield soon.