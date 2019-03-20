© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Ohio Hospital System Teaming Up with OHSAA to Care for High School Athletes

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 20, 2019 at 9:30 PM EDT
photo of mercyhealth
GOOGLE EARTH
The Anderson location of Mercy Health, the largest hospital system in Ohio. The system is teaming up with OHSAA.

The state’s largest health system will be the official health care partner of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA), providing services at tournaments and championship events for the next three years. And the partnership goes beyond sports-related injuries.

Cincinnati-based Mercy Health is teaming up with OHSAA to help student athletes recognize and prevent injuries and concussions and to keep them healthy. And Nav Kang, the director of operations for Mercy Health's behavioral health services, said they’ll also be collaborating with the state to create programs to ward off youth drug and alcohol addiction. 

“Through this initiative, we’ll aim to connect students, parents, faculty and administration to much-needed addiction prevention and resiliency resources," Kang said.

Many stories of opioid abuse among young people start with painkiller prescriptions after injuries.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
