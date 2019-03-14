© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

DeWine Wants to Address Ohio's Public Health Crisis in His First Budget

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 14, 2019 at 5:30 PM EDT
dewine_with_report.jpg
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
DeWine holding RecoveryOhio report

Gov. Mike DeWine has said repeatedly that mental health and drug addiction are two areas he’ll focus on in his first budget. The group that he appointed to study the needs in those areas has delivered him a report, just hours before that budget comes out. 

The RecoveryOhio Advisory Council’s report includes 75 recommendations, such as a campaign to reduce stigma around mental illness, drug abuse prevention coordination, and the expansion of crisis services, especially for kids. Terry Russell with the National Alliance on Mental Illness Ohio says these initiatives may cost a lot upfront, but they’ll pay off.

“These proposals will save millions and millions of taxpayers’ dollars that are being currently spent on law enforcement, emergency rooms, and allow the people being served to be productive citizens who bring in taxes.”

DeWine said many of the recommendations will be reflected in his budget. He said Ohio is in a public health crisis – losing 13 people a day to drug overdoses, and five Ohioans daily to suicide.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
