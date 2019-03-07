© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Medical Marijuana Purchases Are Low Despite Number of Patients Registered

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 7, 2019 at 5:49 PM EST
medical_marijuana__credit_teri_verbickis__shutterstock.com_.jpg
TERI VERBICKIS
/
SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
Medical marijuana sales have been lower than expected possibly due to the fact that only nine of the 56 dispensaries approved for operation are open.

More than 5,400 Ohioans have purchased cannabis since sales began at dispensaries in mid-January. 

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy says 5,465 patients have purchased medical marijuana. And that’s only about 28 percent of the number of patients registered for the program. One reason why so few are buying it could be due to the fact that only nine of the 56 dispensaries approved for operation are open. Most are in Eastern or Northeastern Ohio. And product is limited because processors aren’t yet operational.

Two hundred one pounds of medical marijuana have sold since the first two dispensaries opened on January 16th.

Tags

Health & Sciencemedical marijuanaCannabisDispensaries
