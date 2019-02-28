Summa Health Launches Virtual Visit to Treat Minor Illnesses

If you have a cold, a sore throat or a minor wound, you might go to a walk-in clinic for treatment. Summa Health is now offering a similar service virtually.

The company announced this week its Virtual Visit program, where patients can communicate via digital device with a provider. Summa’s Lucas Smith said the company saw a need for better access to doctors.

"We did this as a retail offering. We wanted to make it as all-encompassing as possible and available to everybody," Smith said.

Patients can fill out an online form and, once completed, will receive a follow-up call from a provider within an hour. The cost for the visit is $30 and is paid out of pocket.

If the condition cannot be treated, the patient will not be charged.

Since the service launched on Tuesday, Smith said they have had more than a dozen "visits".