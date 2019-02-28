© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Ohio’s Medicaid Health Plan is Saving Money, Could Still Improve

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published February 28, 2019 at 6:32 PM EST
A photo of medical records
VALERI POTAPOVA
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration is beginning a process to evaluate the state’s managed care plans.";s:

The group that represents Ohio’s Medicaid health plans said its managed care process is saving the state about $2.2 billion a year. But critics said there are several improvements that can still be made. 

Miranda Motter with the Ohio Association of Health Plans said the report outlines how the private health plans provide accountability, quality care and preventative services. “It drives to better health, and when we see better health there is long term cost savings associated with that.”

Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration is beginning a process to evaluate the state’s managed care plans.

A memo sent to Ohio’s Medicaid director from hospitals and other groups suggests changes such as a prompt payment standard and a penalty if it isn’t met.

Tags

Health & ScienceMedicaidOhio Association of Health PlansMiranda Motter
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow