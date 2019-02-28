Ohio’s Medicaid Health Plan is Saving Money, Could Still Improve

The group that represents Ohio’s Medicaid health plans said its managed care process is saving the state about $2.2 billion a year. But critics said there are several improvements that can still be made.

Miranda Motter with the Ohio Association of Health Plans said the report outlines how the private health plans provide accountability, quality care and preventative services. “It drives to better health, and when we see better health there is long term cost savings associated with that.”

Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration is beginning a process to evaluate the state’s managed care plans.

A memo sent to Ohio’s Medicaid director from hospitals and other groups suggests changes such as a prompt payment standard and a penalty if it isn’t met.