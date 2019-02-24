© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

As Flu-Related Fatalities Rise, Doctor Says There Is Still Time to Get a Flu Shot

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published February 24, 2019 at 10:39 PM EST
photo of Akron Children's Hospital
WKSU
The flu season is less than half-over, and Dr. John Bower says children, the elderly and anyone with respiratory problems should get the vaccine if they haven't already.

With the flu season less than half over, at least two young people in Ohio have died from the illness, including a 13-year-old Cleveland girl last week.

Dr. John Bower is an infectious disease specialist at Akron Children’s Hospital. He said some patients are concerned that the vaccine will actually bring on the flu, or that it simply is not effective.

“The vaccine could maybe show as little as 20 percent effectiveness in some years. But the important thing is, A) that’s not the norm. Generally we have good matches with good effectiveness. And B) just because it doesn’t prevent disease doesn‘t mean it doesn’t lessen disease," Bower said. 

“The flu vaccine is very effective. It’s a matter of just recognizing that nothing’s 100 percent, but flu vaccine this year is probably 50 percent or more in terms of effectiveness.”

Dr. Bower said there is still time to get a flu shot – especially for minors, the elderly and people with respiratory problems who are most at-risk.

He adds that this year’s vaccine is very well-matched to the strain of flu going around, and even patients who have already been sick once this year can still get the flu again.

Tags

Health & Scienceflu shotAkron Children's Hospital
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
