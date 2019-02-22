© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Ohio Workers Comp Will No Longer Pay for Oxycontin

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 22, 2019 at 5:27 PM EST
photo of prescription pills
OADRXBI
The Bureau of Workers Compensation is replacing Oxycontin with Xtampza.

Starting on July 1, the Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation will no longer pay for a powerful painkiller that’s at the center of the opioid crisis in the Buckeye State. 

Ohio BWC spokesman Bill Teets said the drug, Oxycontin, and its generic equivilent, oxycodone, is being removed from the list of drugs it approves for injured workers.

“They are replacing it with Xtampza which is a sustained release form of oxycodone but unlike other opioids, it is much more difficult to manipulate - crush, snort or inject it. It basically makes it much more difficult to abuse,” Teets said.

Teets said patients now on the drug can use an appeal process to continue it. He said there’s good news for Ohio’s employers too, because they will be getting an overall 20 percent reduction in the base rate in their premiums. He says that’s the largest rate decrease in sixty years.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
