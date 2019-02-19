© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Ohio Medical Marijuana Sales Going Strong

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 19, 2019 at 7:07 PM EST
photo of medical marijuana sign
FLICKR

It’s been more than a month now since medical marijuana was available for sale in limited parts of Ohio. Nearly a million dollars’ worth of it has been sold.

The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program reports more than $947,000 of medical marijuana have been sold since the first dispensaries opened on January 16th. About 126 pounds of medical marijuana have been sold. Dispensaries are selling limited amounts and types of product at this point and patients are paying up to $60 for a day’s supply. Those prices are expected to come down as more product is available as processors start operating next month, and two more dispensaries, in Elyria and Jackson, are set to open this week. Patients with at least one of 21 qualifying conditions can get recommendations for medical marijuana and the state is considering adding six more conditions to that list. 

Tags

Health & Sciencemedical marijuanaOhio Medical Marijuana Control Program
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content