Health & Science

New Anti-Drug Effort Hopes to Bolster Prevention Programs Across Ohio

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 6, 2019 at 5:45 PM EST
photo of drug disposal kit
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
A new project called RxALI could provide grants and assistance for drug prevention, such as this drug disposal kit.

There’s a new anti-drug effort that involves a variety of groups from around the state. 

The name of the new project is RxALI, and spokeswoman Jenny Camper said it’s designed to provide grants and marketing assistance to current effective drug prevention programs. She says RxALI is also urging Ohioans to get rid of unwanted drugs.

“We’ve donated tens of thousands of safe disposal kits and we have done education on the importance of everybody cleaning out your medicine cabinet," Camper said.

The coalition consists of drug prevention groups, law enforcement and veteran’s organizations.

It is also receiving backing from PhRMA, the major lobbying group representing drug manufacturers, some of which are being sued by Ohio and other states for their role in the opioid crisis.

