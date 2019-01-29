© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

DeWine Meets With Community Leaders on Fighting Opioid Abuse

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 29, 2019 at 6:15 PM EST
photo of Governor Mike DeWine and advocates fighting opioid abuse
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Left to Right – Gov. Mike DeWine, Lori Criss, Director of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and Alisha Nelson, Director of RecoveryOhio ";

Gov. Mike DeWine and leaders of his program to fight opioid abuse in Ohio are meeting with local advocates to share ideas.

Leaders from opioid prevention, education and recovery groups throughout the state are telling DeWine they want the state to allow local providers to invest in programs that work for their communities.

“It’s a balance of culturally sensitive, locally driven, applicable to the community but at the same time, try to have something that is evidence based," DeWine said.  

Providers say that last part is important because some of the things that are most effective in the fight right now – like peer-based support and sober housing – lack funds to make them available to many who could benefit. DeWine wants to use ideas from these meetings to develop a comprehensive prevention and treatment plan that could be funded in the upcoming two-year state budget.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
