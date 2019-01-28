ODOT Says Traffic Deaths Declined in Ohio Last Year

The Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting that the state saw a slight dip in traffic-related deaths last year. That's welcome news and officials hope it puts an end to what had been a troubling trend.

There was a nine percent reduction in traffic fatalities last year. But that’s after four years of seeing a steady increase in deaths.

Michelle May with ODOT’s Highway Safety Program said they want to take a closer look and learn from last year’s improvement.

“So we’re really trying to talk with one another about how we can try and jumpstart this positive trend and stretch it out for a longer period of time," May said.

They’re also trying to find new strategies to decrease the number of pedestrian deaths, which were higher in the past three years compared to the previous ten years.