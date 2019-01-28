© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

ODOT Says Traffic Deaths Declined in Ohio Last Year

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published January 28, 2019 at 9:37 PM EST
photo of broken windshield
SHUTTERSTOCK
Ohio saw a dip in traffic-related deaths last year, says ODOT.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting that the state saw a slight dip in traffic-related deaths last year. That's welcome news and officials hope it puts an end to what had been a troubling trend.  

There was a nine percent reduction in traffic fatalities last year. But that’s after four years of seeing a steady increase in deaths.

Michelle May with ODOT’s Highway Safety Program said they want to take a closer look and learn from last year’s improvement.

“So we’re really trying to talk with one another about how we can try and jumpstart this positive trend and stretch it out for a longer period of time," May said.

They’re also trying to find new strategies to decrease the number of pedestrian deaths, which were higher in the past three years compared to the previous ten years.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
