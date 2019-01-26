© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Ohio's First Marijuana Expo Brings Dispensaries, Educators to Cleveland

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published January 26, 2019 at 9:10 PM EST
photo of William Kedia
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Dr. William Kedia is opening his first dispensary in Garfield Heights next month, with three other locations slated to open by the end of spring. He says matching patients with the right strain of cannabis is crucial to effective treatment.

Medical marijuana advocates and healthcare providers gathered in Cleveland over the weekend for the first Ohio Marijuana Expo.

The expo was organized by Ohio Marijuana Card, a company operating seven clinics in the state – including three in Northeast Ohio -- which can recommend medical marijuana to patients. Company president Connor Shore says the industry has grown slowly since being legalized in 2016. He sees it as “inevitable” that recreational marijuana will be approved in Ohio.

“We’re not actively pushing for it, but I know there’s initiatives that are underway. Our anticipation is that we’ll see a bill passed in the next year or two to implement recreational, ideally. It might be three or four years, and then they’ll probably take another year or two to get it rolled out.”

So far, 10 states and Washington, D.C. have made recreational marijuana legal, while 33 states have legalized the drug for medical purposes. Shore says his company plans additional marijuana expos in Cincinnati and Columbus later this year.

Tags

Health & ScienceLegalized marijuanamedical marijuanaOhio Marijuana Card
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content