Dispensaries Tally First Day of Medical Marijuana Sales

Four medical marijuana dispensaries opened yesterday to sell the first products to Ohioans. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports on how business went on the first day.

The Ohio Medical Marijuana Program says the four dispensaries made $75,000 in total sales of 8.7 pounds of medical marijuana – with patients paying as much as $60 for what they’d need for a single day. In most cases, sales were restricted because the dispensaries didn’t want to run out of the limited product they have. But as more dispensaries open and processors come online, patients will see a wider variety of products and maybe lower prices.