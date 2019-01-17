© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Health & Science

Dispensaries Tally First Day of Medical Marijuana Sales

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 17, 2019 at 10:05 PM EST
a photo of medical marijuana
TERI VERBICKIS
/
SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
The state's first four medical marijuana dispensaries opened Wednesday.

Four medical marijuana dispensaries opened yesterday to sell the first products to Ohioans. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports on how business went on the first day.

The Ohio Medical Marijuana Program says the four dispensaries made $75,000 in total sales of 8.7 pounds of medical marijuana – with patients paying as much as $60 for what they’d need for a single day. In most cases, sales were restricted because the dispensaries didn’t want to run out of the limited product they have. But as more dispensaries open and processors come online, patients will see a wider variety of products and maybe lower prices.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau.
