© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Canton Medical Marijuana Dispensary to Open Wednesday Morning

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 15, 2019 at 4:56 PM EST
a photo of medical marijuana
TERI VERBICKIS
/
SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
Ohio's first four medical marijuana dispensaries will open Wednesday morning.

Ohioans will get their first chance to purchase medical marijuana beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday. 

Four dispensaries will open. Two are in Wintersville in Eastern Ohio, one is in Sandusky and the other is in Canton. Jason Erkes is with Cresco Labs, the group operating one of the Wintersville businesses.

“Our phone has been ringing off the hook. We have been getting emails from a number of patients for weeks that have been anticipating the opening so we expect a big crowd,” Erkes said. 

But the dispensaries don’t expect a big supply of product. Marijuana buds will be the only form available at first. But creams, oils and other forms are expected to become available in coming weeks as processors begin to get their operations up and running. 

The Canton dispensary is called The Botanist. It's located at 3840 Greentree Ave. SW. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=7&v=bYKCU8Y8u28

Tags

Health & Sciencemedical marijuana
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content