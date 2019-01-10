The Role of Pharmacies in Health Care is Changing

Changing laws, regulations and economic conditions are making the corner drug store into a different kind of place. That includes a place where you can get services once available only from doctors.

A new state law taking effect in April says health insurance companies can pay pharmacists for doing things like diabetes screenings and medication consultations. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says that puts Ohio in line with a growing number of states where pharmacists are taking on limited care provider roles. And he says that can help make healthcare more affordable.

“In fact, I’m working on similar bi-partisan legislation with Senator Grassley from Iowa to do a similar kind of thing nationally. So, I don’t applaud this legislature much, but I applaud them on this. I applaud the Governor signing the bill. I think it’s a good public health bill. I think we can do more.”

Brown says he and a bipartisan group of fellow senators are working on anti-price gauging legislation as well.