Health & Science
Fina_Exploradio-01.png
Exploradio Origins
Exploradio Origins sparks ideas and conversation with its unique and engaging 90 second nutshell approach. Each episode highlights the work of one of the more than 200 fellows at the Institute for the Science of Origins at Case Western Reserve University.

Exploradio Origins: Unlocking The Secrets of Maleness

WKSU | By Kellen McGee
Published January 3, 2019 at 5:16 PM EST
A photo of a bottle of Depo-testosterone.
Wikimedia Commons
A bottle of Depo-testosterone.

How do embryos know how to become male or female? Prof. Mike Weiss, chair of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Indiana University, is studying how one protein, known as the sex-determining protein Y, or “SRY,” can program gender.

“SRY is like the light switch. The bulb is this downstream developmental pathway that leads to the formation of the organs,” Weiss said.

Mammalian embryos are hard-wired to be female, but SRY puts bends in the embryo’s DNA that tell it to shift the development pathway to male. Weiss and his colleagues took a closer look at how this switch worked and they found something suprising.

“We wanted to measure the threshold of the SRY directed transcriptional switch for maleness,” Weiss said. “Remarkably, it’s only a factor of two.”

This easy-to-flip switch leads to a large range in the amounts of testosterone exposed to the brain during development, which, scientists have speculated, affects the male-ness of the male.

“Why would Nature be so loose in its regulation of fetal testosterone? One speculative idea is that, if your entire social group consisted of hyper aggressive alpha males, you might not be as successful as if you had a variety of different male styles,” Weiss said.

Kellen McGee
Kellen McGee is currently pursuing a PhD in nuclear and accelerator physics at the National Superconducting Cyclotron Laboratory at Michigan State University. She graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2014.  She’s held a number of research positions, ultimately becoming a research assistant in a biophysics and structural biology lab at Case Western Reserve University. There, the Institute for the Science of Origins instantly became her intellectual home. Central to the ISO’s mission is science communication.
