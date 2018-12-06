© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Health & Science
Exploradio Origins
Exploradio Origins sparks ideas and conversation with its unique and engaging 90 second nutshell approach. Each episode highlights the work of one of the more than 200 fellows at the Institute for the Science of Origins at Case Western Reserve University.

Exploradio Origins: Ketones and Human Brain Function

WKSU | By Kellen McGee
Published December 6, 2018 at 5:45 PM EST
hs_fac_Joseph_Lamanna_web_person_large_0.png
Joseph LaManna, PhD, is professor of Physiology and Biophysics at the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine.

Ketones are small molecules your liver makes from fats. They have featured in popular diets recently, but they first drew attention in the 1920s when clinicians found that some children with epilepsy recovered on the zero-sugar ketogenic diet, but nobody knew why.

"The brain ordinarily loves to work on sugar," said Joseph LaManna, Professor of Physiology and Biophysics at the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine. "But if ketones are available, the brain uses those first."

LaManna was studying how glucose, or sugar, gets into the brain from blood when he realized he actually had a clue for why the ketogenic diet worked.

"There’s this thing called a glucose transporter at the blood-brain barrier, and its job is to take glucose on one side and bring it into the brain," he said. "What we wondered was whether or not the infants having seizures had a problem getting glucose into their brain. And it later turned that they’re missing half of their transporters."

Suddenly LaManna and his colleagues had an actual, chemical explanation.

...if you put them on ketones, it's like night and day.

"It’s really supply and demand. Even though they don't quite have enough glucose, they have plenty if they have the ketones. And these kids, if they’re not treated they’re going to have developmental disabilities for their whole life. But if you put them on ketones, it’s like night and day.

Kellen McGee
Kellen McGee is currently pursuing a PhD in nuclear and accelerator physics at the National Superconducting Cyclotron Laboratory at Michigan State University. She graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2014.  She’s held a number of research positions, ultimately becoming a research assistant in a biophysics and structural biology lab at Case Western Reserve University. There, the Institute for the Science of Origins instantly became her intellectual home. Central to the ISO’s mission is science communication.
