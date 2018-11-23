Ohio Medical Marijuana Sales Could Start Before the End of the Year

After a number of delays, small amounts of medical marijuana are expected to be available in Ohio before the end of the year.

The goal of the state’s medical marijuana program was to start selling in September, but the state missed that deadline due to lawsuits and construction problems.

Alex Thomas is the executive director of the Ohio Medical Marijuana License Holder Coalition, a trade association for licensed growers, processors and dispensaries. He said the program should be operational in just a few weeks.

“When I’m asked what the state is of medical marijuana in Ohio, I tell people it is right around the corner. Several cultivators have plants growing as we speak. A couple have already harvested those plants,” he said.

Thomas said the industry is waiting on dispensaries to open and testing labs to be certified before sales begin.