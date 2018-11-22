© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Ohio Study Shows Connection Between Health And Poverty

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published November 22, 2018 at 2:00 PM EST
Policy Matters Ohio explores the link between health and poverty.

Last year, nearly 1.6 million Ohioans lived in poverty. And a new study is connecting poverty with health, showing where you live in Ohio has a lot to do with how healthy you are. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles has more.

The study by Policy Matters Ohio shows 10 percent of Ohio’s neighborhoods were in areas of concentrated poverty. Amanda Woodrum says that’s a twofold increase of over 2000.

“There’s health damaging neighborhood conditions from mold and lead in the homes to a lack of green space, a lack of healthy foods and add into that the stress of not feeling safe in your neighborhood that all impacts the health of residents.”

And black Ohioans are more than two and a half times more likely to live in poverty than whites. Woodrum says Ohio ranks 47th for how poorly the health of lower income residents is compared to higher income Ohioans.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
