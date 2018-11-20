New Website Helps Addiction Treatment Centers Connect with Patients

People suffering from addiction have a new online tool that can help them find the treatment they need right away.

Credit PATTY STODDARD-DARE Cleveland State professor and co-creator of the app DrugHelp.Care, Patty Stoddard-Dare

The website, called DrugHelp.Care, is updated daily by healthcare providers with how many treatment beds are available.

One of the site's creators who is an associate professor at Cleveland State University, Patty Stoddard-Dare, says the site is already making a huge difference in how patients receive the care they need.

“Even a treatment professional or a first responder, they would spend hours and hours calling around to different agencies trying to find an appropriate treatment slot for the client. With the app, they’re able to find that available treatment slot, really, in less than two minutes.”

Over 70 treatment facilities in northeast Ohio are registered with DrugHelp.Care, but Stoddard-Dare and her co-creator and CSU colleague Miyuki Tedor are looking to register more.