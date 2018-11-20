© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

New Website Helps Addiction Treatment Centers Connect with Patients

Published November 20, 2018 at 6:15 PM EST
photo of opioids
SHUTTERSTOCK
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
The website helps people find available treatment centers immediately.

People suffering from addiction have a new online tool that can help them find the treatment they need right away.

stoddard_dare_headshot.jpg
Credit PATTY STODDARD-DARE
Cleveland State professor and co-creator of the app DrugHelp.Care, Patty Stoddard-Dare

The website, called DrugHelp.Care, is updated daily by healthcare providers with how many treatment beds are available.

One of the site's creators who is an associate professor at Cleveland State University, Patty Stoddard-Dare, says the site is already making a huge difference in how patients receive the care they need.

“Even a treatment professional or a first responder, they would spend hours and hours calling around to different agencies trying to find an appropriate treatment slot for the client. With the app, they’re able to find that available treatment slot, really, in less than two minutes.”

Over 70 treatment facilities in northeast Ohio are registered with DrugHelp.Care, but Stoddard-Dare and her co-creator and CSU colleague Miyuki Tedor are looking to register more.

