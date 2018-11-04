Area Efforts to Curb Opioid Use Get a Boost from Disposal Bag Donors

14-thousand more disposal bags for old or left-over prescriptions are on their way to addiction-fighting organizations in Summit and surrounding counties.

Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU / WKSU Summit County Health Commissioner Donna Skoda

That brings the total number of disposal system bags being distributed free in the region to about 70-thousand over the past two years.

County Health Commissioner Donna Skoda says they’re easy to use. Drop the pills into the pouch, add water, and chemicals inside break down the medications into harmless substances. “A lot of people have been giving them out as a way to decrease the availability of opioids in the community. It gives you a very easy way to dispose of them.”

The Summit County Community Partnership—a coalition of local agencies trying to fight the opioid epidemic—is doing the distributing. A national non-profit, The Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative, made the latest bag donation.