Considine Transitioning to a New Role at Akron Children's

For nearly four decades the same person has been at the helm of Akron Children’s Hospital. That changed Thursday.

Bill Considine has stepped down as CEO and president of the hospital he’s led since 1979. He becomes CEO emeritus until his retirement, set for January 1, 2020. In his new role he’ll focus on child advocacy issues and move away from day-to-day operations.

That will become the focus of new chief executive Grace Wakulchik. Wakulchik acknowledges there are big shoes to fill.

“I don’t know that any one person can do the work that Bill (Considine) did anymore, and so we’re counting on the work of our executives and providers to really step up and provide that level of community service and advocacy for kids with Bill.”

Wakulchik was named president of Akron Children’s last year. She’s been with the Hospital for 26 years, previously serving as chief operating office and chief nursing officer.