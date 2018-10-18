© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Summa Hopes to Have Partnership Proposals by Year's End

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published October 18, 2018 at 6:04 PM EDT
Interim Summa CEO Dr. Cliff Deveny
Summa Health System
Dr. Cliff Deveny spoke at the Akron Roundtable.

Summa Health has approached nearly three dozen other health systems nationally to explore potential partnerships. And if  a deal is reached, it could be effective by this time next year.   

Summa’s CEO Dr. Cliff Deveny told the Akron Roundtable he expects to have initial proposals by the end of this year, and says a range of relationships -- including mergers or acquisition -- will be considered.

Summa includes Akron City, Barberton and St. Thomas hospitals. It wants to strengthen services including certain heart procedures and gastro-enterology for which many patients now go to Cleveland, Columbus and Pittsburgh.

"To see people leaving the community to get services outside our community has been frustrating for a lot of folks, and so what we’re looking for is that organization that can help attract talent, attract services and then really maintain a commitment to the most vulnerable," Deveny said. 

Summa is cutting ties with its current minority partner, Mercy Health. Deveny says he’s looking for a different kind of partnership to upgrade services.

