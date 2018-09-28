© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Despite Increased Restrictions, Abortion Report Shows Slight Increase

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 28, 2018 at 5:58 PM EDT
A composite image of two abortion protests.
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Protesters gather to demonstrate on the abortion issue.

At least 18 abortion restrictions have been put into place in Ohio since Gov. John Kasich took office in 2011. There are fewer abortion clinics now versus then. Yet the new abortion report compiled by the state shows the number of abortions actually increased last year. 

The Ohio Health Department’s 2017 Abortion report says the number of Ohio women getting abortions increased by one percent over the previous year. 

“It’s a tragedy to see the abortion numbers go up in Ohio," said Ohio Right to Life’s Jamison Weaver.

NARAL Pro Choice Ohio’s Kellie Copeland says it’s a small increase due to improved abortion procedures.

“Better access to medication abortion probably explains most of the increase," Copeland said.

The report shows 58 percent of abortions in Ohio last year were surgical. The rest were medication induced. Compare that to 2001 when 87 percent of terminations were a result of surgical abortions. 

