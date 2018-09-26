Care Providers Discuss Breaking the Stigma of Mental Health and Addiction

Improving results in addiction and mental health treatment was the goal of an all-day gathering Tuesday at Walsh University in North Canton.

Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU / WKSU John Aller, Executive Director of Stark Mental Health & Addiction Recovery agency

The event title was called “Breaking the Stigma.” A common theme of the presentations was that, along with better public understanding of what mental health and addiction issues really are, treatment is becoming more focused and more effective.

John Aller is Executive Director of Stark County’s Mental Health & Addiction Recovery agency. “Now they’re trying to tailor treatment, and even interventions to make sure that you’re really fitting into looking at what the situation is and tailoring treatment to the person and not just providing them kind of the same treatment for everybody that comes in.”

Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU / WKSU Walsh University campus

The symposium drew about 300 attendees—most of whom are practitioners and government and agency leaders in the mental health and addiction fields.