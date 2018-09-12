Massillon City Council Delays a Decision on Choosing an Operator for Affinity

It will be at least another week before a deal can be reached to get an operator for the former Affinity Medical Center in Massillon.

Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU / WKSU Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry

Massillon City Council met in special session Monday to approve an agreement with Paramount Matrix Healthcare. But it didn’t vote. One of two unsuccessful bidders for the deal to operate the medical center upped its offer. Council wants to consider that before moving forward.

Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry says that does not mean Paramount Matrix is out of the picture. “The new proposal isn’t even on the table at this point. So they would like to bring both entities back in and continue to ask them both questions. Then we’ll see what happens next Monday night.”

The hospital closed in February. The City acquired it in May. And it’s been looking for an operator to reopen and run it since then.