© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

DeWine Proposes Wellness Initiative That Focuses on Chronic Disease

WKSU | By Lecia Bushak
Published August 7, 2018 at 9:39 PM EDT
photo of Mike DeWine
WCPN
Mike DeWine, the Republican candidate for Ohio governor this fall, announces his plan for the wellness initiative that focuses on chronic disease prevention.

The Grand Old Party ticket for the state’s chief executive office announced a new wellness initiative. The proposed plan would first roll out for all state employees, then eventually for people on Medicaid.

The plan is based on a Cleveland Clinic program designed to improve the health of its employees, which according to the Clinic has seen success in saving $254 million in medical costs in the last three years. The new statewide wellness initiative touted by gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine would likewise aim to reduce health care costs.

"We have to prevent chronic health care problems before they take place. Our goal is to get Ohio healthy, to prevent chronic disease from developing, and to help Ohioans take control of their health by meeting goals and benchmarks," he said.

The initiative focuses on prevention of chronic disease by helping participants reach healthy levels of blood pressure, body mass index and cholesterol. The campaign could not provide details of how it would achieve these goals.

Tags

Health & ScienceMike DeWineCleveland Clinichealth initiativesOhio's Governors OfficeElection 2018
Related Content