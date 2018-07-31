Ohio Gives License to Large-Scale Medical Marijuana Cultivator

The state has issued the first license for a large-scale medical marijuana cultivator under Ohio’s medical marijuana program.

Ohio Department of Commerce spokeswoman Stephanie Gostomski said Buckeye Relief has passed its inspection and has been issued a certificate of operation, the first issued to a large-scale cultivator, which is allowed to grow up to 25,000 square feet of medical marijuana.

The state has already issued certificates of operation to two smaller cultivators, who are allowed to produce up to 3,000 square feet of marijuana.

Ohio’s medical marijuana program was supposed to be fully operational by September 8, but in recent weeks it became clear the program was not going to be able to meet that deadline. The hope now is the medical marijuana program will be up and running by the end of the year.